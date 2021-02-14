Eskomos Girls Basketball Playing Well Defensively in Undefeated Start to Season

The Eskomos are currently 7-0 on the season and have gotten wins over 7AAA opponents Hermantown and Grand Rapids, as well as beating 7AA foe Duluth Marshall.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko girls basketball team is off to one of their best starts in program history.

The Eskomos are currently 7-0 on the season and have gotten wins over 7AAA opponents Hermantown and Grand Rapids, as well as beating 7AA foe Duluth Marshall.

“I think it really got us excited like we can really go far and just gives us more trust in ourselves and our teammates,” senior center Brenna Stark said.

“They’re special when you see them on the schedule and I think they’re a little more anxious, I’m more anxious on those nights, I think we put a little more time into preparing for those games and it’s nice when the outcome is in your favor. I’m sure it does increase some confidence,” head coach Scott Antonutti added.

The Eskomos take a lot of pride in their defense and say performances like holding Hermantown to just seven first half points have been a huge part of their early success.

“Communication and our team chemistry is really important and helping our backside, forcing turnovers, and putting pressure on the guards,” senior defender Mallory Sunnarborg said.

“Mallory’s one of the best defenders I think around. They’re just a really smart group of girls and they understand the game plans and we’ve improved so far this season defensively,” Antonutti added.

Esko will look to stay undefeated on Thursday hosting Pine River-Backus.