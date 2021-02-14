Saints Women, Men’s Hockey Tops Vikings

Ashley Healy recorded a hat trick for the women while Sam Fuss scored 14 seconds into overtime for the men.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team had another offensive showing on Sunday, getting the 9-2 win over Lawrence to sweep the weekend series. The Saints also got the 9-1 win on Saturday night.

Ashley Healy recorded a hat trick while Courtney Bloemke and Lisa LaRoche each scored twice. Abby Pohlkamp and Rachel Anderson tallied the other goals for the Saints. Ashlea Arvidson made 11 saves in her first collegiate start.

CSS improves to 5-0 on the season and is scheduled to play a home-and-home next weekend with Concordia (Wis.) beginning Friday night in Wisconsin.

For the men, it would require overtime but Sam Fuss would score 14 seconds into the extra frame to give the Saints the 5-4 win over the Vikings. Lawrence got the 7-3 win over CSS on the road on Friday to split the series.

Arkhip Ledenvok, Riley Bechard, Carson Rose and Tyler Hinterser all also scored for the Saints.

St. Scholastica improves to 2-5 on the season and is scheduled to play a home-and-home with Finlandia next weekend, with puck drop on Friday set for 7:00 p.m. at Mars Lakeview Arena.