Superior Boys Hockey Draws 2 Seed for State Tournament

The Spartans will play No. 3 seed Lakeland at the Spooner Civic Center in the semifinals on Thursday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After Superior’s dramatic comeback win in the sectional final on Friday, they’re headed back to state for the 38th time in program history.

The winner will face the winner of Saint Mary’s Springs vs. Somerset in the championship on the 20th.