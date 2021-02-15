Betty’s Pies Busy on President’s Day, Excited for Better Weather to Bring More Customers

The owner says even with limited dine-in seating takeout orders have remained steady throughout the winter.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- One popular restaurant along the North Shore, Betty’s Pies has adapted to the pandemic well. But owners say they’re ready for the spring and summer months to bring more traffic again.

Betty’s was bumping Monday, staying open an extra day for the President’s Day Weekend.

The owner says even with limited dine-in seating takeout orders have remained steady throughout the winter.

But as the cold snap finally ends he’s optimistic about the spring and summer, and hopefully more loosened restrictions on restaurants.

“Super pumped up for the summer months. Last summer was actually really good for us,” owner Carl Ehlenz said.

“But our business flip-flopped from mostly dine-in to mostly takeout,” he said. “So we did a huge business on takeout and I don’t really see that changing this year until we get back to 100% dine-in.”

Owners there say as usual many Two Harbors residents aren’t venturing out in winter.

But they say traffic from the Twin Cities and beyond have been steady. One Minneapolis woman stopped by Betty’s Monday, for the first time since her 19th birthday — 12-years ago.

“I’m working from home,” said Liz Lepsch, “so I’m always at home.”

“So when we can get out and go places, have some pie, have some food, it’s really, it’s just so good for the soul, t’s so good for emotional, mental well-being,” she said.

Betty’s Pies hours are all day Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.