Car Washes Remain Busy During Cold Snap

DULUTH, Minn. – While it is cold outside, people are still getting their cars washed at places like Miller Mall Car Wash in Duluth.

According to management, while there is a slight decrease because of the temperatures, the business services about the same number of cars in the summer as in the winter.

During cold weather, they take a lot of precautions to make sure things don’t freeze up. For instance, towel drying your vehicles, blowing out the locks, and wiping all the door trims so the doors don’t freeze shut.

“In our elements here in Duluth, Minnesota, with the cold temperatures, you have to be safe with your vehicle,” said Payton Sullivan, the owner and manager of Miller Mall Car Wash. “Again, I can’t stress enough, it’s okay to wash, make sure you drive and get that vehicle up to the temperature after you wash it.”

It’s also important to get a car wash in the winter to get the salt and sand removed as you don’t want that material to get stuck in the cracks and cause rusting.