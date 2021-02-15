City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – Utility Operations crews are responding to another water main break, this time located in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The break was reported Friday morning around 5:18 a.m. at 614 North 13th Avenue East.

The city says water has been shut off on 6th and 7th Street between 13th and 14th Avenue East.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water as quickly as possible.

It is not yet known how long it will take to fix the break.