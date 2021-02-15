Duluth Denfeld Boys Hockey Looking Strong Heading Into Section Championship Rematch

Puck drop for Tuesday night's game at the Hermantown Ice Arena is set for 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys are back in action after a three-week pause early in their season. And the Hunters are not showing any signs of rust, rattling off three straight wins and outscoring their opponents 29 to 5.

“We’re attacking through the neutral zone really well so far. That’s where I guess we’re a little bit ahead of where I thought we would be. Goal-scoring is going to the right places and doing the right things to score goals. It’s not like it carries on from the year before. It’s all due to habits and being hungry to go to the net and get goals,” head coach Dale Jago said.

Next up for the Hunters is a rematch of last year’s section title game as they take on the top team in Class A: the Hermantown Hawks.

“We’ve been talking about just getting pucks in, get pucks deep. They got a good team. We just got to match their intensity and play with our speed. They got a really good squad and we’re ready to come out and play them,” said senior forward Kade Shea.

