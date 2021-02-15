Duluth Warming Center Activated for Week of Feb 15

DULUTH, Minn. – Due to dangerous wind chills and cold temperatures the Duluth Warming Center has been activated for the week of February 15 through February 21.

In a Monday press release, the City of Duluth said the expanded hours will continue as long as daytime highs remain at zero degrees.

The Center hours are 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday through Friday and is open 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The Warming Center is located in the Rainbow Center at 211 North 3rd Avenue East.

CHUM’s drop-in center is also available for those in need 24 hours a day and is another location where people can get out of the elements.