Evers Proposes $100 Million for New Venture Capital Fund

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers will propose more than $329 million in new economic development initiatives as part of his state budget proposal on Tuesday, including a new $100 million venture capital fund to help startups and $200 million to assist small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers released details of his economic development plan on Sunday.

He will submit his two-year state budget proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Tuesday, which will then spend months reworking it before passing its own version this summer.

Evers says the economic development proposals are designed to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic.