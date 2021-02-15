Fuel Spikes Due to Pandemic, Cold Temps

With the cold weather, fuel companies are making sure that people are getting propane and heating oil they need to get through the frigid temperatures.

DULUTH, Minn. – With the cold weather, fuel companies are making sure that people are getting propane and heating oil they need to get through the frigid temperatures.

With the combination of COVID and the cold weather, more people are working and playing at home, burning more oil and propane than projected.

For instance, there has been a 10 to 20% increase in usage of heating oil and propane as people are staying in their homes, not going out to dinner, and eating more at home.

“Propane and fuel oil kind of go hand in hand,” said Ryan Gunderson, the president of Superior Fuel. “The people who are living off the natural gas grid or they don’t have access to natural gas. And so in cold weather like this, it’s important to have supply on hand because there are shortages and lines at the terminal.

Suppliers like Superior Fuel also say they have been working to get bigger tanks for customers at their homes during cold snaps.