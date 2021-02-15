Indoor Facilities Experience Increase in Patrons Because of Cold Weather, Busy Time of Year

Indoor facilities are experiencing increases in patrons – some having to do with the cold weather while others are simply thriving because it's their busy time of year.

While the cold weather may be contributing to an increase in people visiting indoor facilities, some are experiencing a rise in customers because of the nature of their businesses.

At the Superior YMCA, people have been avoiding the cold to come to the indoor pool, which has been getting a bit busier the last month.

The pool reopened back in June and had a phased reopening with welcoming patrons back gradually.

However, from January to February, management has seen double the amount of swimmers coming in after allowing people to get day passes to the Y rather than becoming a full-fledged member.

“I really like seeing families back that haven’t been able to be here for about a year,” said Jess Melander, the aquatic director of the Superior YMCA. “Getting to see these kids get bigger, learn to swim, learn to be safe in the water, have fun with their families, they love going down the water slide.”

The current capacity the YMCA is set at is 150, which is based on the number of people the lifeguards can manage.

Over at Duluth’s Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub, the business has experienced a slight increase because of the cold weather but this is generally the busy time of the year for the business anyway. Currently, there’s a 2 person capacity for each of the three suites. Before COVID, there was a capacity of ten.

“With the wonderful weather we have in Duluth, which is constantly changing, to be minus 37 outside and have a warm place that’s always 70, and also a safe space,” said Stephanie LaFleur, the CEO and the owner of the Caddy Shack Indoor Golf and Pub.

At both the YMCA and the Caddy Shack, you can also participate in different sports. At the Superior Y, you can of course play indoor basketball, take part in group exercises, while at the Caddy Shack, you’re able to play virtual hockey and soccer indoors as well.