Moment of Silence Will Be Held for Clinic Shooting Victims

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A moment of silence will be held on Tuesday to mark one week since a Minnesota man walked into a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis and opened fire, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

Gregory Ulrich is charged with murder and other counts in connection with the Feb. 9 attack. Allina Health says it is inviting communities across Minnesota to participate in activities on Tuesday, including a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

The health system also says Minnesotans can show their solidarity and support by wearing purple, which is the color of the Buffalo community or displaying purple lights.

Purple light displays are planned throughout Buffalo, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, and other landmarks.