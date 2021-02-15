Nelson, Berg Hat Tricks Push Duluth East Boys Hockey Past Duluth Marshall

A pair of juniors earned hat tricks for Duluth East that helped them get the road win over rivals Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior forwards Kaden Nelson and Lars Berg finished with three goals each on the night as the Duluth East boys hockey team got the road win over Duluth Marshall Monday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Zarley Ziemski, Wyatt Peterson and Grant Winkler also scored for the Greyhounds, who snapped a two-game skid. Joseph Stauber scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers.