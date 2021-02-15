Pandemic Could Cause People To Delay Cancer Screenings And Treatment

Research suggests even a two-month delay in cancer screenings or treatments could lead to a more progressive diagnosis and increased deaths.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the coronavirus pandemic continues to have a grip on the nation, health experts are now worried it could cause patients to delay cancer screenings or treatments.

The shutdown of cancer screenings at local health facilities during the start of the pandemic and people’s fears of visiting hospitals could be contributing factors.

Health professionals say the purpose of screenings are to help save lives.

“The goal for all of us, who work in cancer, is to make it so no ones quality or quantity of life is effected by this disease. We know in certain cancers like Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colon Cancer, and Lung Cancer screenings is an important way to meet those goals,” said Dr. Douglas Yee, a medical oncologist with the U of M Medical School.

Screenings also help to detect diseases like Breast Cancer early, which can have a survival rate of about 95-percent.