Prep Basketball: Superior Girls Hold Off Cloquet, Denfeld Boys Earn First Win

Both the Superior girls and the Denfeld boys needed free throws at the end to earn big wins.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – In prep girls basketball action, Superior won a nail-biter at home against Cloquet 65-62.

In boys prep basketball action, Duluth Denfeld earned their first win of the season on the road over Proctor 47-43.