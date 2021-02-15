UW-Superior Reopens COVID-19 Testing Site

The state-funded nasal swab testing site has moved from the gymnasium to UWS' Marcovich Wellness Center.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A free COVID-19 testing site is back open on the campus of U-W Superior for anyone in the area.

The new location is away from student traffic, and makes room in the gym for basketball practice.

According to campus staff, the smaller space allows for roughly 100 people to be tested per day. You’re highly encouraged to register online for a test, but computers are available onsite if you can’t.

“It’s just important to make sure that we’re showing the community that the campus cares and make sure we’re doing every effort we can to keep our students, our faculty, and our staff safe,” said Krisi Patterson, Director of Campus Recreation.

“We want to make sure that when they go out into the community, everybody else has the same opportunity to be safe and know that they’re, y’know, that they’re negative if they’re out there out and about doing other shopping or socializing or whatever they’re doing,” she said.

Testing is offered Monday through Friday 2 to 6 p-m. Scheduling information can be found on the University’s website.