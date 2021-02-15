Warming House at Bayfront Ice Rink Opens for the Season

25 people are now allowed inside at a time, social distancing markers are on the benches.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Warming House at the Bayfront Park Ice Rink is back open for the season — with limited capacity.

25 people are now allowed inside at a time, social distancing markers are on the benches.

The Parks and Rec. Department hopes the opening encourages more people to use the outdoor space.

“The ice is usually very nice, and we have free skate rentals down here and it’s very warm inside and it’s a great place to be, it’s a great view and it’s just picture of Duluth down here,” said Sophia Grenz, Recreation Specialist.

The rink also offers free ice skate rentals for kids and adults.