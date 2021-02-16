City of Duluth Offering Third Round of Free IT Support Classes

Anyone 18 and older, living in St. Louis County with a computer connected to the internet can register.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northlanders looking to start jobs in the IT field can now take a free class in Duluth to refine their skills and get them started.

Duluth Workforce Development is once again partnering with SOAR Career Solutions to hold its third set of online IT Support Specialist Classes.

Anyone 18 and older, living in St. Louis County with a computer connected to the internet can register.

They’ll learn skills needed for IT help desk positions which organizers say are in high demand as the pandemic continues.

“Y’know, it’s sort of this very quick, overnight disruption in the way things were and sort of push and accelerating need for computer skills and comfort navigating online platforms,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development.

“So now we need to help the community catch up so that they’re ready,” she said.

Registration is due by the start of class March 2nd.