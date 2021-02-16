Douglas County COVID Cases See a Decline

DOUGLAS COUNTY – The Douglas County Department of Health is seeing a decline in cases.

Currently, there are 14 active cases in the county. Just two weeks ago, there were more than 40 cases and going back farther to the middle of November, there were more than 400 cases.

“As we continue to increase the number of people that are being vaccinated including our neighboring state in Minnesota, that vaccine numbers that they’re doing is also going to protect people who live in Douglas County,” said Kathy Ronchi, a health officer for Douglas County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been more than 3,500 cases of COVID in Douglas County with a 98% recovery rate.