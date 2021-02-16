DPD K-9 Receives Bulletproof Vest Embroidered with Tribute to Fallen K-9 Haas

It's made by the charity "Vested Interest in K-9's."

DULUTH, Minn.- Another K-9 with the Duluth Police Department has its own protective gear, carrying a special tribute to a Duluth K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty.

K-9 Villi received a ballistic and stab protective vest.

It’s made by the charity “Vested Interest in K-9’s.” with the help of tax-deductible donations from across the country the company has made vests for more than four thousand K-9’s in all 50 states.

And for Villi’s vest, it includes an embroidered tribute to K-9 Haas — who was shot and killed in Duluth in 2019 while responding to a domestic assault call with his handler, officer Aaron Haller.

“Just a nice way to memorialize him and keep a reminder out there for the dangerous work we do,” said Officer Haller.

“When you’ve been doing this as long as I have and seen some of the things that I’ve seen, you just see people like this that are so willing to part with time and money, it’s pretty amazing,” he said.

K-9 Haas was wearing a protective gear — but the fatal bullet hit just outside the vest.

Right now all of the department’s patrol dogs are equipped with bulletproof vests.