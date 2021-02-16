DPD K9 Vili Receives Bullet and Stab Protective Vest

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, Duluth Police Department K9 Vili received his bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest was thanks to a donation made from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The police department says K9 Vili’s vest was embroidered with “In memory of K9 Haas, Duluth Police Department, MN.”

Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the U.S.

Since established in 2009, the charity organization has provided over 4,183 vests in all 50 states.

All Vested Interest in K9’s vests are made in the United States, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.