Duluth Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shots fired incident in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 20 Block of Village View Drive around 1:18 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned that a small silver car was seen speeding from the area after the sound of shots.

Officers located shell casings at the scene.

They did not locate any suspects.

No injuries were reported and there was no damage to buildings in the area.

Duluth police say this is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information about the incident you can submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.