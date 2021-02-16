Evers to Tout Wisconsin Budget Proposal as Bounce Back Plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to call on the Republican-controlled Legislature to join him in passing a two-year budget he is presenting as a “bounce back” plan to help the state recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Evers released excerpts from his speech before he was to deliver it in a pre-recorded message to the Legislature on Tuesday evening.

Evers planned to pitch his two-year state budget to the Legislature as a “Badger Bounceback” agenda as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year.

Evers has already released several parts of his two-year spending plan, including calls to legalize marijuana, create a $100 million venture capital fund, expand Medicaid and make prescription drugs more affordable.