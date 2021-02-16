Lake Superior Railroad Museum Gearing Up For Reopen

"I think when people come back they will be surprised and very very happy with what we have done," Buehler says.

DULUTH, Minn. – With plans to reopen April first, the Lake Superior Railroad Museum is getting the chance to make some much-needed changes.

“Right now when people come in they will be able to come to the brand new ticket window here in the lobby of the north shore scenic railroad. Be able to buy train tickets for the north shore scenic railroad also be able to buy tickets to see the museum,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum Executive Director, Ken Buehler says.

In the shop, volunteers are working on the engines and prepping them for the spring.

“These people have come from all over as far as north and south Dakota to make it not only look good but run good too,” Buehler says.

Museum staff are also using the downtime to check their archives. and analyze their collection.

“So that all of northern pacific is together and all of great northern is together so it’s much easier to find the pieces when we need to,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum Assistant Curator, Corrie Hackbarth says.

With each piece having a story to tell about the history of area railroads

“This was an experience. If we don’t take the time to take care of this and preserve it my kids aren’t going to know about it and their kids certainly aren’t going to know about it,” Hackbarth says.

Museum executives are anticipating people will be excited about the long-awaited reopening.

“I think when people come back they will be surprised and very very happy with what we have done,” Buehler says.

For more information about the museum and its virtual tours, click here: Lake Superior Railroad Museum