Local Chapter of Project Linus Gives Blankets to Duluth Fire Department

As these chilly temps continue, one local organization is stepping up to provide some warm forms of comfort to kids experiencing trauma.

For kids going through challenging times, a blanket may be the way to bring both comfort and joy to a struggling child.

Whether it be at a hospital, a result of a fire, or possibly a domestic incident, there are ways to help kids experiencing trauma. The Duluth Superior chapter of Project Linus provides this help through the giving of blankets like they did Tuesday at the Duluth Fire Department.

“It really is a wonderful experience,” said Debbie Sauer, the chapter coordinator for the Duluth Superior Area Chapter of Project Linus. “I got into it because as a quilter, my family has all the quilts they need but I want to keep making them. So this is a nice outlet for my creativity.”

The chapter donated about 20 blankets so the firefighters would have the tools available to help comfort kids at the scene of traumatic events.

Currently, every rig at the Duluth Fire Department has a small stuffed animal to provide on the scene to someone who is scared, nervous or to help break the ice with a child.

Now the department has these blankets to help better connect with kids.

“When a child is experiencing something like this, there’s fear,” said Jon Otis, the deputy chief of the Duluth Fire Department. “They’re clenched up. If a firefighter can break that barrier by offering them something to kind of let their guard down a little bit, feel a little more comfortable, it makes it easier for us to provide care to that child.”

The fleece blankets were made by the National Honor Society at Hinkley High School.

You can donate to the local chapter by visiting their website. Organizers collect things like fabric, yarn, fleece, thread – any materials used in making any kind of blanket. They also accept monetary donations.