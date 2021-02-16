Minnesota Power Offers Heating Tips During Cold Weather

DULUTH, Minn. – The chilly air remains in the Northland, and Minnesota Power is offering up some tips to save money while being safe.

For instance, every one degree a thermostat is turned down, that can save up to 2% on your energy bill, and if you decide to go to the space heater route to save some money, get one that will shut off it tips over to avoid a fire.

“Keep things away from heaters,” said Tina Koecher, the manager of Customer Service Operations at Minnesota Power. “Keep those areas clear to avoid any potential fire hazards. For the most part, you know, really watch for just staying safe in the cold, stay indoors when you can.”

Leadership at Minnesota Power also warns that during cold and hot temperatures, the number of scam calls will also increase. If you’re suspicious about a specific phone conversation, be sure to hang up, and call your utility company to make sure that it’s a legitimate call.