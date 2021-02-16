Northwestern Boys Basketball Set to Open Playoffs Later This Week.

MAPLE, Wis. – Last week, the Northwestern girls basketball team captured their second straight regional championship. It will be a tough act to follow as the boys team begin playoff action this week.

The Tigers had another strong regular season, finishing the year 15-7 despite being a little inexperienced. But they feel they’re playing their best basketball now as they head into the postseason.

“I think we’ve gotten really a lot better at playing together as one full unit and not focusing on ourselves in games. we’ve just been trending in the right direction at the right time,” said senior forward Aiden Kroeplin.

“The teams in our region, we’ve had by far the toughest non-conference schedule and with the travel and the amount of games we’ve played on the road, it’s really prepared us to get to this moment,” head coach Nolan Graff said.

Northwestern was set to begin the postseason Tuesday, but a forfeit pushed them to the next round. Now, they will face Cumberland, who beat them twice during the regular season.

“We can clean up a lot of things that we did the past two games against them, I think we need to limit our turnovers,” said senior guard Harrison Nelson.

“In both of those games, we’ve had leads in the second half that we let get away from us. And getting some of our key pieces back, i think it strengthens our roster. It’s really hard to beat a team we feel three times and with the level of basketball we’re playing right now we feel really good about our opportunities and our chances,” Graff said.

The Tigers will battle the Beavers Friday night in Cumberland. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.