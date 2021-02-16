Polls Are Open for Wisconsin’s 2021 Spring Primary Election

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Polls are open this morning in Wisconsin for the 2021 Wisconsin Spring Primary Election.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

The key race across the state for the spring primary is the race for the state school superintendent.

Seven candidates are on the ballot for the superintendent position, previously held by Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor: Sheila Briggs, Joe Fenrick, Troy Gunderson, Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, and Jill Underly.

The top two candidates from today’s primary will then move on to the spring election on April 6.

Other featured local races include Maple School District Board Member, Winter School Board, and LaPointe Municipal Supervisor.

For more information on finding your polling place or what’s on your ballot, you can visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/.

Tune in tonight on Fox 21 Local News at 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. for up-to-date election results.