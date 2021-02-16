Prep Boys Hockey: Hermantown Tops Duluth Denfeld, CEC Knocks Off Proctor

The Hunters put up a good fight against the Hawks, while the the Lumberjacks opened the game with a five-goal first period.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Sophomore phenom Zam Plante finished with two goals on the night as the Hermantown boys hockey team held off a tough fight from Duluth Denfeld 6-3 Tuesday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

Aydyn Dowd, Beau Janzig, Wyatt Carlson and Jack Olson also scored for the Hawks, while the Hunters got two goals from Simon Davidson.

In other prep boys hockey action, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton scored five goals in the first period as they picked up a road win over Proctor 8-1.