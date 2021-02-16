Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor, Grand Rapids Extend Win Streaks; Hermantown Falls at Home

The Rails and Thunderhawks continued their winning ways on Tuesday night.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was a special senior night for the Proctor girls basketball team as they got the home win over Moose Lake-Willow River 60-46 Tuesday night.

It was a special night for the Rebels as well, as junior Natalie Mikrot finished with 21 points and became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

In other prep girls basketball action, Taryn Hamling finished with 32 points as Grand Rapids defeated Duluth East 69-45 and Hermantown fell to Cambridge-Isanti at home 77-67.