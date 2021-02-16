Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall Earn Road Wins

The Mirage exact revenge on the Lumberjacks, while the Hilltoppers could not stop scoring in the second period.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In a rematch of last season’s Section 7A championship game, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team defeated reigning section champs Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-1 Tuesday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Michaela Phinney scored twice for the Mirage, while Izy Fairchild, Reese Heitzman and Kaydee High also scored for Proctor/Hermantown. Keelee Grashorn scored the lone for the Lumberjacks.

In other prep girls hockey action, Duluth Marshall earned the road win over the Duluth Northern Stars 9-1, thanks to a hat trick from Maren Friday.