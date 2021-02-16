UMD-Mankato Women’s Hockey Series Pushed Back One Day

The start time for both games will be 3:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team announced Tuesday that their series this weekend against Minnesota State Mankato has been moved to Saturday and Sunday, instead of Friday and Saturday. The start time for both games will be 3:07 p.m.

Also, the University of Wisconsin announced the official game times for their series next week against the UMD women’s hockey team, which will be friday at 5:07 p.m. and Saturday at 2:07 p.m. Both games will be hosted at Amsoil Arena in the season finale for both teams.