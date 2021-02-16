Update: Power Restored to Thousands of Minnesota Power Customers

Minnesota Power says power has been restored to all customers affected by Tuesday's outage
Site Staff,

UPDATE: DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Power says as of 10:18 a.m. power has been restored to all customers affected by Tuesday’s power outage.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands are without power Tuesday morning in Duluth’s Bayview Heights, Piedmont Heights, and Hermantown areas, according to Minnesota Power.

As of 9:50 a.m., the Minnesota Power Outage Map shows there are 2 active outages affecting about 2,737 customers

Minnesota Power says crews are working quickly to restore power.

The cause of the outage has not yet been confirmed.

Minnesota Power has not provided an estimated restoration time.

Categories: Links, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90