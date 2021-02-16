Visitors Enjoy Frozen Sculptures at Amnicon Falls

Amnicon Falls, about 25 miles southeast of Superior, has always been a beautiful spot to check out, but it's even more of a must-see this winter.

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. – Amnicon Falls, about 25 miles southeast of Superior, has always been a beautiful spot to check out, but it’s even more of a must-see this winter.

“I expect to see icicles and ice caves and lots of snow and some pretty amazing water,” Hayward residents Victoria Ross and her kids said.

With the water frozen, it gives visitors a different experience to enjoy.

“We saw the falls in autumn with all of the colors and we wanted to come see all of the ice. It’s stunning. Just the way that the water falls and what Mother Nature sculpted and to now see it with the ice is going to be really neat, the kids haven’t seen that before,” Ross added.

And for out of town visitors, the views are even more memorable.

“This is amazing because we have snow in Lexington but it doesn’t snow like this, doesn’t stay on the ground long. We stop, take photos so we’re excited, it’s a good trip and we’re having a good time,” Fred said, who is visiting from Kentucky.

The miles of trails make it easy to enjoy the sighs while staying distanced.

“You can get out without having to worry about overcrowding or a lot of people at different places because we have so many different places to go between the state forest and the national forest that it makes it easy to get out and still play it safe,” Ross said.

And the mild winter so far is making it an even better experience for anyone stopping by Amnicon Falls.

“Mother Nature is being very kind this year; gives us snow, a little bit of cold but without the sub below zero temps that we’re used to so it’s pretty nice,” Ross added.