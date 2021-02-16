WI State Superintendent Primary: Underly And Kerr Advance To General Election

WISCONSIN — The field of seven candidates for Wisconsin’s Superintendent of Public Instruction race has been narrowed down to two.

With 95% of precincts reporting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the AP has called the race for Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

At this hour, Underly has 88,074 votes, or 27.4% of the vote, with Kerr trailing close behind with 85,339 votes, or 26.5% of the vote.

They will face off in Wisconsin’s general election, coming up on April 6.