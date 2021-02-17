Birkie Organizers Create More Virtual Race Options

HAYWARD, Wisc. – The 47th annual Birkie will be looking a lot different this year.

Organizers say that in an effort to keep everything socially distanced, participants will start in waves throughout the week.

With around thirty-thousand people in attendance in past years, this year spectators will be able to view the race virtually.

Skiers will also be encouraged to be more self-sufficient, and organizers are trying to accommodate skiers from all across the country.

“People can do their races virtually. We actually have over 40 virtual partners now that are signed on now everywhere from California to Boston and everywhere in between where people can actually go ski their virtual Birkie at one of these locations,” American Birkiebeiner Executive Director, Ben Popp says.

The events begin next Wednesday.

