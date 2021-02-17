Carbon Monoxide Concerns Arise As People Get Creative Trying To Warm Up

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas.

DULUTH, Minn. – Chilly weather sweeping the nation could cause people to get creative when trying to stay warm, but those alternatives mean increased carbon monoxide deaths.

Many people will do everything they can to stay warm including using an oven or running a car in closed spaces to avoid chilly temperatures.

For that reason, local fire officials say using an oven or car to supplement heat can be dangerous

“What carbon monoxide does is it replaces oxygen in your body, so the oxygen can’t flow through your system. That’s why it becomes deadly,” said Jon Otis, the deputy chief of Life Safety for the Duluth Fire Department.

To help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, it is recommended to have updated CO detectors or if you must use a car to stay warm make sure there is plenty of ventilation.