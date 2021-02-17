City of Duluth Issues Apology for Incorrectly Charging Residents Higher Stormwater Rates

DULUTH, Minn. – On Wednesday, the City of Duluth issued an apology for charging residents a higher stormwater rate six months before the rate increase was set to go into effect.

The rate increase was approved by the Public Utilities Commission and City Council last summer.

The city says the original proposal was for the increase to begin on January 1, 2021, but the date was pushed to July 1, 2021, so that those dealing with financial hardships caused by the pandemic would have time to prepare and budget for the increase.

“The City apologizes for this oversight,” Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. “Mistakes happen, and we are committed to fixing the error. Instead of the rate beginning in July, we requested that the Public Utilities Commission bump the start date to August to make up for the overcharge in January.”

Homeowners currently pay $6.75 a month. The rate would increase to $7.51 this year.

The increase in cost will raise funds that would be used for capital projects to prevent further deterioration of the stormwater system while maintaining its viability to serve the needs of those who use the system’s users.