CSS Men’s Basketball Now Set to Face Northland College After UWS Postponement

The Saints announced that their game against the Yellowjackets has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

DULUTH, Minn. – Thursday night, the UW-Superior and St. Scholastica basketball teams will meet up for their annual Bridge Battle rivalry games. The women’s game will take place in Superior, while the men’s game won’t take place at all.

The Saints men’s basketball team announced Wednesday that their game against the Yellowjackets has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. CSS has now scheduled a replacement game for Thursday night as they will now host Northland College. Tip-off at the Reif Gym is set for 7 p.m.