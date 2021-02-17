Duluth Playhouse Welcoming Small Audience for First Time During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Excitement is building for a popular Duluth theater getting ready for its first in-person audience since the pandemic.

We’re talking about the Duluth Playhouse. They’ll be performing a production of Charlotte’s Web on stage at The Depot starting the last weekend of February.

Masks will become part of the costumes. The audience will be limited at 25 percent capacity and spaced out throughout the theater. And as you can imagine everybody at the playhouse is ready to finally perform in front of a live audience.

“Having that audience is such a big part of live theater. Actors on stage love seeing how the audience is going to react. Especially in the theater where we have a lot of first timers,” said Amber Burns, Artistic Director for the Duluth Playhouse Family Theater.

Shows will be held on February 27 and 28 and then again the first weekend in March.