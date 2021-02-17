Duluth Public Schools to Continue Plan for March 8th Opening

DULUTH, Minn.– The update in policy for in-person guidelines from the governor won’t change the reopening plans already in place for Duluth Public Schools.

ISD 709 Superintendent John Magas says the district will keep its current plans in motion to shift into a hybrid model for grades 6 and up starting on March 8. Between 80-90 percent of students in those grades plan on returning to the classroom.

Magas says the state health department has given them the go-ahead to continue that plan because the plans have been publicly shared.

“It’s important for us to do what we said we were going to do and provide the community and our students and our staff exactly what we said and then also take into account ‘what does the new guidance say and what are some of the recommendations,” said Magas.

With vaccinations going out to education staffs around the state, Magas hopes to have teachers and staff receive their first dose within the next month.