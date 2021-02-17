Minnesota Nears Vaccine Milestone; Walz Readies School Plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is expected to pass a milestone this week by administering its 1 millionth dose of coronavirus vaccine, even though state health officials say severe winter weather in other parts of the country is likely to disrupt supplies.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz plans to lay out a strategy Wednesday afternoon to bring more middle and high school students back to the classroom.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state is still reviewing new guidance issued Friday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing, and other strategies.