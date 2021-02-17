Nearly Naked Ruck March Back On This Year After Pandemic Cancellation in 2020

The Veteran fundraiser the Nearly Naked Ruck March will be happening this year despite the pandemic.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Veteran fundraiser the Nearly Naked Ruck March will be happening this year despite the pandemic.

It’s all happening on the skyline loop at Enger Tower on March 27th. In 2020, the event had to be canceled because of COVID-19 and this will be the first march that has happened since social distancing started.

For the event, people walk up to 10 miles with weights in their packs, which represents the emotional and psychological burden veterans carry.

The money raised will support 23V Recon, the 14-week program hosted by 23rd Veteran, which will help veterans live happy and healthy lives, including going on an outdoor excursion.

“It was important to have procedures put in place to keep people safe and now we’re excited to come back to helping veterans, that’s what 23rd veteran is all about,” said Mike Waldron, the executive director of 23rd Veteran.

You can also participate virtually this year. You can visit 23rd Veteran’s website for more information.