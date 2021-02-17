UMD Men’s Hockey Moving On From Weekend Sweep, Focusing on Colorado College

Puck drop from Amsoil Arena is set for 6:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team are coming off a weekend where they were swept on the road by Western Michigan and were only able to get one goal on the Broncos. But UMD has been in this spot before and have always had the ability to flip the switch and bounce back when their backs are against the wall.

“It’s one game at a time here. It’s got to be that mentality because after these three games, that’s what it is the rest of the year with our playoffs, and if your lucky and fortunate to get to the NCAAs. They’re all one-game shots so the mentality needs to start tomorrow night,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Just one game this week for UMD as they will host Colorado College, who handed the Bulldogs their first loss of the season back in the pod.

“There wasn’t a whole lot going on through the first 15 minutes of that game, and that was fine with me because of the fact that it was our third game in four days and we wanted to keep it simple. Certainly guys remember that, but our guys know what they need to do. We’ve got to play better from the drop of the puck,” Sandelin said.

The fun starts Thursday at 6:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.