UMD Women’s Basketball to Wrap Up Regular Season Against Rivals St. Cloud State

Tip-off for Friday night's game at Romano Gym is set for 6 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team are coming off an impressive sweep over Bemidji State this past weekend.

The Bulldogs are still undefeated, led by one of the top defenses in the NSIC. But head coach Mandy Pearson says she still believes her team can play better with playoffs around the corner.

“I still don’t think we’ve put it all together, and that’s a really good sign for our program right now because we’re very capable of and when we do, it’s incredible to watch this team when we move together and basically breathing together as a team as you’re on the court,” Pearson said.

UMD will wrap up their regular season this weekend hosting St. Cloud State. This will be the first time these teams have met since the Huskies defeated the Bulldogs in last year’s NSIC championship game.

“This next weekend will determine a lot for either us or St. Cloud. It’s going to determine who’s the best defensive team in the conference. I know our team wants it to be us. I think it all starts this weekend and it would be even better coming off of two wins and going into NSIC and NCAA tournament,” sophomore guard Kaylee Nelson said.

“St. Cloud is always a really healthy rivalry for us because they are very talented. They work really hard. So every single time that we play them, it’s a battle. And we’re very similar when it comes to the way that we defend. I know that every time that we play St. Cloud, our team really looks forward to it,” said Pearson.

Tip-off for Friday night’s game at Romano Gym is set for 6 p.m.