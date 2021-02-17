UWS Women’s Hockey Fall at Home to UW-River Falls, Men Drop Road Game to UW-Stevens Point

It was a tough night for the Yellowjackets hockey teams.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Junior forward Tessa Jorde scored the lone goal for the UW-Superior women’s hockey team as they fell to UW-River Falls 4-1 Wednesday night at Wessman Arena.

As for the men, they were on the road against UW-Stevens Point and it was the Pointers getting the best of the Yellowjackets 5-3. Levi Cudmore, Lawson McDonald and Chad Lopez scored for UWS.