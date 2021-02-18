Better City Superior Initiative May Create More Opportunities in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The future of business development in one Northland community could soon be looking even brighter.

The City of Superior could soon put what’s being called the “Better City Superior Initiative” in place.

This allows the creation of a special development district where a hospitality tax can be levied on restaurants and hotels.

Funds collected would help support new development within Superior’s downtown area.

The governor has already put this in his budget proposal, but the initiative still needs approval from the state legislature.

“It’s another way for us to help make Superior grow,” said Mayor Jim Paine of Superior. “It brings people into this community because it provides a service that we don’t already have, the convention center. And it’s something we desperately need.”

Right now, only Milwaukee is allowed to create a district like this. The initiative could create something like a convention center designed to attract quite a few visitors to the area for routine things like conferences and hockey tournaments.

“We are running out of space,” said Senator Janet Bewley of Wisconsin. “We’re running out of hotel rooms. And so what we want to be able to do is to give the city of Superior and the area the ability to meet the need of the entire region.”

The governor is calling for a 2% hotel room tax increase and an increase of between a quarter percent and a half percent on food and beverage. If this proposal gets state approval, Superior voters would also need to pass it.