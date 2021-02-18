City Crews Responding to Two Water Main Breaks in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews are responding to two water main breaks in Duluth Thursday morning.

According to the City of Duluth, the first water main break was reported Wednesday night at 11:14 p.m. and is located at 2201 West 2nd Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Water has been shut off at West 2nd Street between 21st and 24th Avenue West.

A second water main break was reported at 6:54 a.m. Thursday and is located at 3824 Chambersburg Avenue in the Duluth Heights neighborhood.

Water has been shut off at Chambersburg Avenue from Anderson to the end of Chambersburg.

It is not known how long it will take to fix the breaks.

Utility Operations crews ask drivers to be conscious of their work and avoid the work zones if possible.

