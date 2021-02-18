Cold Temps Create Tough Farming Conditions Around Northland

NORTHLAND– The cold temps may be keeping some people inside as of late. But for farmers, they need to be outside even more when the reading on the thermometer goes down.

“It’s definitely almost a 24 hour a day job when you’re in those extreme 45 below wind chills,” said Chris Litchke, Owner of Litchke Farms in Superior Township.

The sub-zero temperatures have been creating headaches for farmers around the Northland as they try to keep their livestock healthy through the winter like over at the Butkiewicz Family Farm.

“Every day we are checking water, checking water and it was all fine up until two days ago,” said Butkiewicz Family Farm Owner Rory Butkiewicz.

All of their tractors and equipment needs to be plugged in so everything can start up in the cold. But owner Rory Butkiewicz says one of the biggest winter issues is keeping a good supply of water for livestock. If lines are frozen, they will need to carry water around the farm in buckets to keep animals hydrated.

“We make sure all of the heat tapes and lights are on and everything is going because really when it gets down to it I mean water is probably the most crucial. You can throw bales and stuff but the water, it’s either there or not,” said Butkiewicz.

Litchke has been running Litchke Farms for nearly 40 years but this year might be his coldest.

“It’s always easy to say that, ‘Oh gosh, yeah this is the worst,’ but I got to believe indeed it is at least over these last 14 days have been severe as any,” said Litchke.

His family farm in Superior Township raises over 140 calves a year. And he also runs a meat processing plant on site with a small number of part-time employees.

“Checking cattle, constantly trying to read their body language to make sure they’re needs, extra feed. During times like this, not just keeping waters open but feed demands are obviously increased,” said Litchke.

Litchke changes up his feed rations during the extremely cold conditions to give his cattle more energy, along with giving them extra bedding and moving bale feeders to keep the cows out of the wind.

“That puts us under the gun. A lot more reading and reacting,” said Litchke. “All of our animals are fortunate enough at night time to be able to come into at least a shelter of this nature.”

Beef is available from Litchke Farms, order and contact information can be found on their website.