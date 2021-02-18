Colorado College Stuns UMD Men’s Hockey With Third Period Comeback

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team led 1-0 going into the third period. But Colorado College would score twice in the final frame to stun the Bulldogs 2-1 Thursday night at Amsoil Arena.

Senior forward Nick Swaney scored the lone goal for UMD, who dropped their third straight game. They’ll wrap up the regular season next week against St. Cloud State.